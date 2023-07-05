Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1772 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1772 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 600 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place July 5, 2023.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
