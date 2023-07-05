1 Real 1772 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1772 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 600 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place July 5, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (4) F (2)