Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1772 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1772 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1772 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7813 oz) 24,3 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1772 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1303 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place March 30, 2022.

Spain 8 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1875 $
Price in auction currency 1700 CHF
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5286 $
Price in auction currency 4900 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Heritage - December 23, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 M PJ at auction Roma Numismatics - April 16, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

