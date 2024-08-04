8 Escudos 1772 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1772 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1303 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place March 30, 2022.

