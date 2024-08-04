Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1772 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7813 oz) 24,3 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1772 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1303 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place March 30, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (4)
- Aureo & Calicó (36)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Cayón (9)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- CNG (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (9)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (18)
- Hess Divo (2)
- ibercoin (3)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Künker (4)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (19)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
- UBS (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1875 $
Price in auction currency 1700 CHF
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5286 $
Price in auction currency 4900 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
