Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1772 (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Maravedí 1772 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Maravedí 1772 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1772 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75394 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 550. Bidding took place February 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 51 Gallery (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (19)
  • Cayón (5)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jesús Vico (6)
  • Katz (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Status International (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (12)
Spain 1 Maravedí 1772 at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 80 AUD
Spain 1 Maravedí 1772 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
481 $
Price in auction currency 451 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1772 at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1772 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1772 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1772 at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1772 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1772 at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1772 at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1772 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1772 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1772 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1772 at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1772 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1772 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1772 at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Spain 1 Maravedí 1772 at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1772 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1772 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1772 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1772 at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1772 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 26, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1772 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 1 Maravedí Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search