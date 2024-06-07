Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1772 (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1772 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75394 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 550. Bidding took place February 24, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 51 Gallery (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (19)
- Cayón (5)
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (5)
- ibercoin (3)
- Jesús Vico (6)
- Katz (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Stack's (1)
- Status International (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tauler & Fau (12)
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 80 AUD
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search