1/2 Real 1772 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1772 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 640 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 31, 2018.

Сondition XF (2) VF (4) F (1)