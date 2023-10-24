4 Maravedís 1772 (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1772 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (9) VF (16) F (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (9)

Cayón (5)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (1)

ibercoin (3)

Jesús Vico (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Tauler & Fau (5)