4 Maravedís 1772 (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1772 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
