8 Reales 1772 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1772 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 548 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place October 18, 2016.
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition F15 PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
