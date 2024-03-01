8 Reales 1772 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1772 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 548 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place October 18, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (6) VF (12) F (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) F15 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (5)

Cayón (5)

Heritage (1)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (2)

ibercoin (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Soler y Llach (5)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)