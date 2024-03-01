Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1772 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Reales 1772 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Reales 1772 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1772 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 548 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place October 18, 2016.

Spain 8 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition F15 PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Spain 8 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Heritage - April 8, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Morton & Eden - June 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction HERVERA - May 15, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date May 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Herrero - May 24, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date May 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 4, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date February 4, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 29, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

