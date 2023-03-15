Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1772 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1772 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 546 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 690 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2575 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 31, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Herrero
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
