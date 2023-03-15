Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1772 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Reales 1772 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Reales 1772 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1772 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 546 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Spain 8 Reales 1772 S CF at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 690 USD
Spain 8 Reales 1772 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2575 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1772 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1772 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1772 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1772 S CF at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1772 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1772 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1772 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1772 S CF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1772 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1772 S CF at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1772 S CF at auction ibercoin - March 31, 2016
Seller ibercoin
Date March 31, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1772 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1772 S CF at auction Cayón - April 1, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date April 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1772 S CF at auction Herrero - May 8, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date May 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1772 S CF at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1772 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1772 S CF at auction Herrero - December 13, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1772 S CF at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1772 S CF at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
