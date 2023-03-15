8 Reales 1772 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1772 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 546 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

