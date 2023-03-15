4 Reales 1772 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1772 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

Сondition XF (2) VF (4) F (2)