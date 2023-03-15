Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1772 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1772 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2789 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search