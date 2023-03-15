Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1772 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Reales 1772 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Reales 1772 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1772 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2789 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - March 20, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Cayón - November 29, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date November 29, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

