Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1772 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1772 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 549 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 28. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VG
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Real 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
