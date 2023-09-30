4 Reales 1772 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1772 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2597 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place December 15, 2020.

Сondition XF (2) VF (8) F (2) Service NGC (1)