Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1772 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Reales 1772 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Reales 1772 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1772 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2597 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place December 15, 2020.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1772 S CF at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1772 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1772 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1772 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1772 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1772 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 7, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 7, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1772 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1772 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1772 S CF at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1772 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1772 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1772 S CF at auction Herrero - May 24, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date May 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1772 S CF at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

