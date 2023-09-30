Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1772 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1772 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2597 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place December 15, 2020.
Сondition
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Cayón (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Künker (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
