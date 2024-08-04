Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1772 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1772 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1772 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7813 oz) 24,3 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1772 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22692 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 32,200. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (14)
  • Cayón (12)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2062 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Stack's - January 22, 2020
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Stack's - January 22, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Auction World - April 17, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2017
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1772 S CF at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 16, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1772 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search