8 Escudos 1772 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1772 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22692 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 32,200. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

