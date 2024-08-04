Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1772 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7813 oz) 24,3 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1772 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22692 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 32,200. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2062 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2017
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
