1 Escudo 1772 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1772 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1294 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (5) VF (10) F (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)