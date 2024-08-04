Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Escudo 1772 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1772 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1772 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1772 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1294 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.

Spain 1 Escudo 1772 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1772 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1772 M PJ at auction Heritage - December 6, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date December 6, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1772 M PJ at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1772 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1772 M PJ at auction HERVERA - April 30, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date April 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1772 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 29, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1772 M PJ at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1772 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1772 M PJ at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1772 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1772 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1772 M PJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1772 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 19, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 19, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1772 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
