Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Escudo 1772 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1772 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1294 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (4)
- Soler y Llach (6)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 6, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search