Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1772 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Real 1772 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Real 1772 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1772 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
Spain 1 Real 1772 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1772 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1772 S CF at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2011
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1772 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
