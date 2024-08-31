Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Copper coins 2 Kopeks of Elizabeth - Russia
2 Kopeks 1757-1761Denomination over St. George
2 Kopeks 1757-1762Denomination under St. George
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1757 Edge inscription R 0 721757 Edge mesh - 1 4661757 Restrike R2 0 41757 СПМ Restrike R2 0 131758 Edge inscription R 0 191758 Edge mesh - 0 3351759 Edge inscription R 0 171759 Edge mesh - 0 1031760 Edge inscription R 0 71760 Edge mesh - 0 231761 - 0 1381762 - 0 64
