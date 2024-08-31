Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Copper coins 2 Kopeks of Elizabeth - Russia

type-coin
type-coin

2 Kopeks 1757-1761

Denomination over St. George
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1757 Edge inscription - - 0 1031757 Edge mesh - R 0 231757 Restrike - R2 0 561758 Edge inscription - - 0 1821758 Edge mesh - R2 0 51759 Edge inscription 5,053,142 - 0 601759 Edge mesh 5,053,142 R2 0 41760 595,614 - 0 191761 6,338 R4 0 4
type-coin
type-coin

2 Kopeks 1757-1762

Denomination under St. George
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1757 Edge inscription R 0 721757 Edge mesh - 1 4661757 Restrike R2 0 41757 СПМ Restrike R2 0 131758 Edge inscription R 0 191758 Edge mesh - 0 3351759 Edge inscription R 0 171759 Edge mesh - 0 1031760 Edge inscription R 0 71760 Edge mesh - 0 231761 - 0 1381762 - 0 64
