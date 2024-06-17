2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George". Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George". Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

