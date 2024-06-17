Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George". Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Edge mesh

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red, Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George". Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (3)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Empire - May 12, 2022
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction AURORA - August 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction RedSquare - December 30, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction AURORA - July 29, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Alexander - June 13, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Alexander - June 13, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - December 12, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - December 12, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 12, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2014
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1760 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search