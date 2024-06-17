Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George". Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Edge mesh
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1760
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red, Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George". Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 12, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
