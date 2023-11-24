Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 595,614
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1760
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George". This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1112 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place March 10, 2015.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF30 BN RNGA
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
