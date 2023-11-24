2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George". This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1112 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place March 10, 2015.

Сondition XF (2) VF (11) F (3) VG (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) VF35 (2) VF30 (3) F15 (1) BN (2) Service RNGA (2)