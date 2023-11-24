Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George" - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George" - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 595,614

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George". This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1112 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place March 10, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Pruvost (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF30 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF30 BN RNGA
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Pruvost - May 30, 2021
Seller Pruvost
Date May 30, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George" at auction RedSquare - December 30, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George" at auction CNG - January 1, 2019
Seller CNG
Date January 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination over St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1760 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search