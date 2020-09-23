Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George". Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Edge mesh

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Mintage UNC 5,053,142

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George". Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Baldwin's - September 26, 2012
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 26, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

