Russia Period: 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George". Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Edge mesh
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Mintage UNC 5,053,142
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1759
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George". Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price

