2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination over St. George" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 6,338
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1761
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination over St. George". This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination over St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
