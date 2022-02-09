2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination over St. George" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination over St. George". This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

Сondition XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) VF20 (2)