Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination over St. George" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination over St. George" - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination over St. George" - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 6,338

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination over St. George". This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Empire (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Empire - October 28, 2021
Seller Empire
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Empire - June 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
7509 $
Price in auction currency 550000 RUB

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination over St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
