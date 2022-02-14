Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1757 СПМ "Denomination under St. George". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1757 СПМ "Denomination under St. George" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 2 Kopeks 1757 СПМ "Denomination under St. George" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1333 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,860. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Katz (4)
  • Rare Coins (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 СПМ "Denomination under St. George" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 СПМ "Denomination under St. George" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 СПМ "Denomination under St. George" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1860 $
Price in auction currency 1860 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 СПМ "Denomination under St. George" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 СПМ "Denomination under St. George" at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 СПМ "Denomination under St. George" at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 СПМ "Denomination under St. George" at auction Katz - April 1, 2018
Seller Katz
Date April 1, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 СПМ "Denomination under St. George" at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 СПМ "Denomination under St. George" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 СПМ "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 СПМ "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 СПМ "Denomination under St. George" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 СПМ "Denomination under St. George" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

