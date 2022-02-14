Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1757 СПМ "Denomination under St. George". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1757
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1333 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,860. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1860 $
Price in auction currency 1860 USD
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
