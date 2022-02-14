2 Kopeks 1757 СПМ "Denomination under St. George". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1333 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,860. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) RB (1) BN (1) Service NGC (4) ННР (1)