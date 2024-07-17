Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George". Edge inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Edge inscription
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1757
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (103) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George". Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 950. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (9)
- AURORA (12)
- Baldwin's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (5)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (21)
- Katz (14)
- Künker (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (3)
- MUNZE (8)
- NIKO (3)
- Rare Coins (9)
- Rauch (2)
- RND (5)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 127 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
