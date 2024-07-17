Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George". Edge inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Edge inscription

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (103) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George". Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 950. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • AURORA (12)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (21)
  • Katz (14)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (3)
  • MUNZE (8)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (5)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 127 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Empire - December 17, 2022
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1757 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search