Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George". Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Edge mesh
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1757
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George". Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition G
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
