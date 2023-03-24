Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George". Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Edge mesh

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George". Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 44 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - January 16, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date January 16, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction AURORA - April 28, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date April 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction AURORA - March 30, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Seller Janas
Date March 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition G
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Russiancoin - September 8, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 8, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction AURORA - August 22, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date August 22, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

