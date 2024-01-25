Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (11)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • Russiancoin (12)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
842 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1385 $
Price in auction currency 135000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Russiancoin - March 31, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

