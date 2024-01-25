Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1757
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination over St. George". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
842 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1385 $
Price in auction currency 135000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
