2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination under St. George" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination under St. George". This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 332 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

