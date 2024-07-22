Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination under St. George" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1761
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red, Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination under St. George". This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 332 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 755 RUB
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
