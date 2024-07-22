Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination under St. George" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination under St. George" - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination under St. George" - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red, Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination under St. George". This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 332 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 755 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination under St. George" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination under St. George" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination under St. George" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Empire - September 21, 2023
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination under St. George" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1761 "Denomination under St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

