Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George". Edge inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Edge inscription

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George". Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

  • All companies
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
333 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price


Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction AURORA - August 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction AURORA - November 11, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction AURORA - January 29, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition F
Selling price


Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price


Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction AURORA - July 29, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price


Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price


Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price


Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price


Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price


Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price


Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price



Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

