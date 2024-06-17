Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George". Edge inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Edge inscription
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1758
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George". Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- AURORA (6)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
333 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search