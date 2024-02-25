Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George". Edge inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Edge inscription
Photo by: Rare Coins
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1759
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George". Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 6,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
