Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George". Edge inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Edge inscription

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George". Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 6,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 49 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Empire - July 19, 2019
Seller Empire
Date July 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - March 21, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - March 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 21, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1759 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
