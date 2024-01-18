2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George". Edge inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George". Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 604 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 24,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (4) F (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) VF25 (1)