Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George". Edge inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Edge inscription

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George". Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 604 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 24,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2020.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1760 "Denomination under St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

