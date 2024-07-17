Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George". Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Edge mesh
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31, 34 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1759
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George". Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7140 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
