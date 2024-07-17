Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George". Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Edge mesh

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31, 34 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George". Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7140 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (12)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (4)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (23)
  • Katz (18)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (6)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MINT ERROR NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction AURORA - August 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1759 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search