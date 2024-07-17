2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George". Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination under St. George". Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7140 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

