Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George". Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Edge mesh

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31, 34 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Sestroretsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (335) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George". Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition VG10 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VG10 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition VF35 CGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

