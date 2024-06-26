Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George". Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Edge mesh
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31, 34 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1758
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Sestroretsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (335) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George". Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition VG10 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VG10 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition VF35 CGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination under St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
