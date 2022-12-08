Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62744 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place December 7, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Heritage - December 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
786 $
Price in auction currency 620 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1757 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search