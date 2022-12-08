Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62744 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place December 7, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search