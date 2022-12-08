2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62744 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place December 7, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)