Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George". Edge inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Edge inscription

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George" Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George" Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (182) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George". Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8100 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 16, 2012.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2700 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF35 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George" at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition VF35 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George" at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

