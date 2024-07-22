2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George". Edge inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George". Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8100 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 16, 2012.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (14) XF (53) VF (72) F (20) VG (5) G (1) No grade (14) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) AU53 (3) AU50 (5) XF45 (1) XF40 (18) VF35 (12) VF30 (5) VF25 (7) VF20 (1) F12 (1) VG8 (4) DETAILS (4) BN (8) Service CGC (5) RNGA (3) PCGS (1) ННР (2)

