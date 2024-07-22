Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George". Edge inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Edge inscription
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1758
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (182) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George". Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8100 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 16, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (14)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (2)
- AURORA (20)
- Baldwin's (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (5)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (3)
- Haljak coin auction (4)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hermes Auctions (2)
- Imperial Coin (36)
- Katz (17)
- Künker (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- MUNZE (8)
- NIKO (3)
- Numimarket (2)
- Rare Coins (19)
- Rauch (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (19)
- Russiancoin (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2700 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF35 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition VF35 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search