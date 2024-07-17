Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George". Edge inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Edge inscription
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1757
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George". Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 65,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (5)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Denga1700 (4)
- Empire (8)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (8)
- Luxcoins (1)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (16)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition F15 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search