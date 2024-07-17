Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George". Edge inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Edge inscription

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George". Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 65,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Luxcoins - March 23, 2024
Seller Luxcoins
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition F15 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction RND - February 28, 2023
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

