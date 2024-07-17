2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George". Edge inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George". Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 65,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2024.

