Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1762 "Denomination under St. George" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1762 "Denomination under St. George" - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 2 Kopeks 1762 "Denomination under St. George" - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1762 "Denomination under St. George". This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (13)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Denomination under St. George" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Denomination under St. George" at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Denomination under St. George" at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Denomination under St. George" at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Denomination under St. George" at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1762 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1762 "Denomination under St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1762 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
