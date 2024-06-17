2 Kopeks 1762 "Denomination under St. George" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1762 "Denomination under St. George". This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2021.

