2 Kopeks 1762 "Denomination under St. George" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1762
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1762 "Denomination under St. George". This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
