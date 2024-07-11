Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George". Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Edge mesh
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 - 34 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1757
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (466) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George". Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
