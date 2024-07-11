2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George". Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George". Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.

