Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George". Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Edge mesh

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 - 34 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (466) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George". Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1757 "Denomination under St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

