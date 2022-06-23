2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George". Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George". Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 284 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition XF (3) F (1) VG (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (2) F15 (1)