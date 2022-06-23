Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George". Edge mesh (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Edge mesh

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George". Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 284 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
855 $
Price in auction currency 47000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VG
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2014
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1758 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition XF45
Selling price
