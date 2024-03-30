2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George". Edge inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George". Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (11) XF (17) VF (26) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) AU55 (7) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) VF35 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (2) Service PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

AURORA (10)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (2)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (12)

Künker (1)

New York Sale (2)

NIKO (1)

Numimarket (1)

Rare Coins (14)

RedSquare (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (1)