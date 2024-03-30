Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George". Edge inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Edge inscription
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 5,053,142
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1759
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George". Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- AURORA (10)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (12)
- Künker (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rare Coins (14)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 139 EUR
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search