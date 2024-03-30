Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George". Edge inscription (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Edge inscription

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 5,053,142

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George". Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 139 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" at auction RedSquare - December 30, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1759 "Denomination over St. George" at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

