Catalog
Auctions
Pricing
USD
USD
· US dollar
EUR
· Euro
GBP
· Pound sterling
CHF
· Swiss franc
PLN
· Polish złoty
RUB
· Russian ruble
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Catalog
Auctions
Pricing
Support
Sign up
Sign in
Currency
USD
US dollar
Euro
Pound sterling
Swiss franc
Polish złoty
Russian ruble
Language
English
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Search by photo
Cancel
At auctions
In Catalog
At auctions
In Catalog
See all
See all
Photo requirements
First side
Second side
Second side
or
Search
Search
Search
Upload coin photo
Drag an image here
or
Select photos
Paste from clipboard
Photo requirements
Photo requirements
OK
Home
Catalog
Westphalia
1808
Westphalia
Period:
1808-1813
1808-1813
Jérôme Napoléon
1808-1813
Home
Catalog
Westphalia
1808
Coins of Westphalia 1808
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Pattern
Golden coins
20 Francs 1808 C
Average price
810 $
Sales
1
134
20 Francs 1808 J
Average price
4200 $
Sales
0
37
Silver coins
5 Francs 1808 J
Average price
1400 $
Sales
0
8
2/3 Thaler 1808 C Small head
Average price
190 $
Sales
0
45
2 Francs 1808 J
Average price
1000 $
Sales
0
85
1 Frank 1808 J
Average price
2200 $
Sales
0
18
1/6 Thaler 1808 F
Average price
110 $
Sales
1
14
1/6 Thaler 1808
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
1/12 Thaler 1808 C
Average price
190 $
Sales
0
7
1/2 Franc 1808 J
Average price
470 $
Sales
0
61
1/24 Thaler 1808 F Crown with ribbons
Average price
95 $
Sales
0
6
Mariengroschen 1808 C
Average price
180 $
Sales
0
3
4 Pfennig 1808 C
Average price
160 $
Sales
0
2
20 Céntimos 1808 C
Average price
150 $
Sales
0
40
10 Céntimos 1808 C
Average price
100 $
Sales
0
6
Copper coins
2 Pfennig 1808 C
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
1 Pfennig 1808 C
Average price
50 $
Sales
0
8
5 Centimes 1808 C
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
5 Centimes 1808 J
Average price
390 $
Sales
0
22
3 Centimes 1808 C
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
3 Centimes 1808 J
Average price
320 $
Sales
0
33
2 Centimes 1808 C
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
2 Centimes 1808 J
Average price
280 $
Sales
0
28
Pattern coins
10 Céntimos 1808 J Pattern
Average price
340 $
Sales
0
3
Best offers
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction
Feb 15, 2025
Katz Auction
Auction
Feb 8, 2025
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction
Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search
Year
Close
Westphalia
Period
1808-1813
Category
Close
???
Westphalia
Period
1808-1813
Jérôme Napoléon
1808-1813
Become a Partner
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
Advertising
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
How can we help?
Email
*
Name
Question
*
Attach file
Select file
Send
Available by subscription
Get access