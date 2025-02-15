flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

Coins of Westphalia 1808

Golden coins

Obverse 20 Francs 1808 C
Reverse 20 Francs 1808 C
20 Francs 1808 C
Average price 810 $
Sales
1 134
Obverse 20 Francs 1808 J
Reverse 20 Francs 1808 J
20 Francs 1808 J
Average price 4200 $
Sales
0 37

Silver coins

Obverse 5 Francs 1808 J
Reverse 5 Francs 1808 J
5 Francs 1808 J
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1808 C Small head
Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1808 C Small head
2/3 Thaler 1808 C Small head
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 45
Obverse 2 Francs 1808 J
Reverse 2 Francs 1808 J
2 Francs 1808 J
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 85
Obverse 1 Frank 1808 J
Reverse 1 Frank 1808 J
1 Frank 1808 J
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1808 F
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1808 F
1/6 Thaler 1808 F
Average price 110 $
Sales
1 14
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1808
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1808
1/6 Thaler 1808
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1808 C
Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1808 C
1/12 Thaler 1808 C
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1/2 Franc 1808 J
Reverse 1/2 Franc 1808 J
1/2 Franc 1808 J
Average price 470 $
Sales
0 61
Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1808 F Crown with ribbons
Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1808 F Crown with ribbons
1/24 Thaler 1808 F Crown with ribbons
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Mariengroschen 1808 C
Reverse Mariengroschen 1808 C
Mariengroschen 1808 C
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 4 Pfennig 1808 C
Reverse 4 Pfennig 1808 C
4 Pfennig 1808 C
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 20 Céntimos 1808 C
Reverse 20 Céntimos 1808 C
20 Céntimos 1808 C
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse 10 Céntimos 1808 C
Reverse 10 Céntimos 1808 C
10 Céntimos 1808 C
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 6

Copper coins

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1808 C
Reverse 2 Pfennig 1808 C
2 Pfennig 1808 C
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1808 C
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1808 C
1 Pfennig 1808 C
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 5 Centimes 1808 C
Reverse 5 Centimes 1808 C
5 Centimes 1808 C
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 5 Centimes 1808 J
Reverse 5 Centimes 1808 J
5 Centimes 1808 J
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 3 Centimes 1808 C
Reverse 3 Centimes 1808 C
3 Centimes 1808 C
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 3 Centimes 1808 J
Reverse 3 Centimes 1808 J
3 Centimes 1808 J
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 2 Centimes 1808 C
Reverse 2 Centimes 1808 C
2 Centimes 1808 C
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Centimes 1808 J
Reverse 2 Centimes 1808 J
2 Centimes 1808 J
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 28

Pattern coins

Obverse 10 Céntimos 1808 J Pattern
Reverse 10 Céntimos 1808 J Pattern
10 Céntimos 1808 J Pattern
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 3
