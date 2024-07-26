Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
5 Francs 1808 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: UBS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 5 Francs
- Year 1808
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 5 Francs 1808 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 5031 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1412 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Francs 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search