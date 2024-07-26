5 Francs 1808 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 5 Francs 1808 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 5031 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (4) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service NGC (1)