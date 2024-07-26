flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

5 Francs 1808 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 5 Francs 1808 J - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 5 Francs 1808 J - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 5 Francs
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 5 Francs 1808 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 5031 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • UBS (1)
Westphalia 5 Francs 1808 J at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Westphalia 5 Francs 1808 J at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Westphalia 5 Francs 1808 J at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1412 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Westphalia 5 Francs 1808 J at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Francs 1808 J at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Francs 1808 J at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Francs 1808 J at auction Stephen Album - May 17, 2014
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Francs 1808 J at auction Künker - March 16, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Francs 1808 J at auction UBS - September 10, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Francs 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

Get access