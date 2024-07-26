2/3 Thaler 1808 C "Small head" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2/3 Thaler 1808 "Small head" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1127 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place January 14, 2018.

