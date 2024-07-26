Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
2/3 Thaler 1808 C "Small head" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,08 g
- Pure silver (0,4176 oz) 12,9884 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Ornamental
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1808
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2/3 Thaler 1808 "Small head" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1127 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place January 14, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Felzmann (3)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Künker (5)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (6)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
