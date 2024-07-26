flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

2/3 Thaler 1808 C "Small head" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1808 C "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1808 C "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,08 g
  • Pure silver (0,4176 oz) 12,9884 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Ornamental
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2/3 Thaler 1808 "Small head" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1127 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place January 14, 2018.

Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1808 C "Small head" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1808 C "Small head" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1808 C "Small head" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1808 C "Small head" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1808 C "Small head" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1808 C "Small head" at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1808 C "Small head" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1808 C "Small head" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1808 C "Small head" at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1808 C "Small head" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1808 C "Small head" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1808 C "Small head" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1808 C "Small head" at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1808 C "Small head" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1808 C "Small head" at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1808 C "Small head" at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1808 C "Small head" at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1808 C "Small head" at auction Cayón - October 4, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date October 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1808 C "Small head" at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1808 C "Small head" at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1808 C "Small head" at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1808 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

