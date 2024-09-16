flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

20 Céntimos 1808 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 20 Céntimos 1808 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 20 Céntimos 1808 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,200)
  • Weight 3,87 g
  • Pure silver (0,0249 oz) 0,774 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 20 Céntimos
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 20 Céntimos 1808 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 863 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 360,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (12)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (4)
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1808 C at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
2342 $
Price in auction currency 360000 JPY
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1808 C at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1808 C at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1808 C at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1808 C at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1808 C at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1808 C at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1808 C at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1808 C at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1808 C at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1808 C at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1808 C at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1808 C at auction Frankfurter - November 5, 2021
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1808 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1808 C at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1808 C at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1808 C at auction Felzmann - June 30, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date June 30, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1808 C at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1808 C at auction cgb.fr - March 10, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 10, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1808 C at auction Künker - October 8, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1808 C at auction Künker - October 8, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
