20 Céntimos 1808 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 20 Céntimos 1808 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 863 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 360,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (8) AU (10) XF (10) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) PF64 (5) Service PCGS (5) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Busso Peus (1)

cgb.fr (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Felzmann (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (2)

Heritage (2)

Katz (3)

Künker (12)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Nihon (1)

SINCONA (1)

Teutoburger (5)

WAG (4)