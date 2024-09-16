Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
20 Céntimos 1808 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,200)
- Weight 3,87 g
- Pure silver (0,0249 oz) 0,774 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 20 Céntimos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 20 Céntimos 1808 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 863 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 360,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
2342 $
Price in auction currency 360000 JPY
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Céntimos 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
