3 Centimes 1808 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 3 Centimes
- Year 1808
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
