1/12 Thaler 1808 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 3,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0498 oz) 1,55 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1808
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/12 Thaler 1808 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2046 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 150 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
