flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

1/12 Thaler 1808 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1808 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1808 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0498 oz) 1,55 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/12 Thaler 1808 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2046 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Westphalia 1/12 Thaler 1808 C at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 150 USD
Westphalia 1/12 Thaler 1808 C at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 81 EUR
Westphalia 1/12 Thaler 1808 C at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 1/12 Thaler 1808 C at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/12 Thaler 1808 C at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/12 Thaler 1808 C at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/12 Thaler 1808 C at auction Ars Time - April 25, 2013
Seller Ars Time
Date April 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Westphalia Coin catalog of Jerome Napoleon Coins of Westphalia in 1808 All Westphalian coins Westphalian silver coins Westphalian coins 1/12 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 9, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access