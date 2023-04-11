1/12 Thaler 1808 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/12 Thaler 1808 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2046 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1)