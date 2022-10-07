Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
1/24 Thaler 1808 F "Crown with ribbons" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,200)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0116 oz) 0,36 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1808
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/24 Thaler 1808 "Crown with ribbons" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 8753 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place October 4, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
