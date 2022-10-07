1/24 Thaler 1808 F "Crown with ribbons" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/24 Thaler 1808 "Crown with ribbons" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 8753 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place October 4, 2022.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (1)