flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

1/24 Thaler 1808 F "Crown with ribbons" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1808 F "Crown with ribbons" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1808 F "Crown with ribbons" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,200)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0116 oz) 0,36 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/24 Thaler 1808 "Crown with ribbons" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 8753 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place October 4, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • WAG (1)
Westphalia 1/24 Thaler 1808 F "Crown with ribbons" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Westphalia 1/24 Thaler 1808 F "Crown with ribbons" at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Westphalia 1/24 Thaler 1808 F "Crown with ribbons" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/24 Thaler 1808 F "Crown with ribbons" at auction Rauch - June 29, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/24 Thaler 1808 F "Crown with ribbons" at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/24 Thaler 1808 F "Crown with ribbons" at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1808 "Crown with ribbons", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Westphalia Coin catalog of Jerome Napoleon Coins of Westphalia in 1808 All Westphalian coins Westphalian silver coins Westphalian coins 1/24 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 8, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access