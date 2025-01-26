flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

2 Francs 1808 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 2 Francs 1808 J - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 2 Francs 1808 J - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 2 Francs
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2 Francs 1808 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.

Westphalia 2 Francs 1808 J at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 131000 JPY
Westphalia 2 Francs 1808 J at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
4552 $
Price in auction currency 4000 CHF
Westphalia 2 Francs 1808 J at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2 Francs 1808 J at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2 Francs 1808 J at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2 Francs 1808 J at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2 Francs 1808 J at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2 Francs 1808 J at auction Sima Srl - April 1, 2024
Westphalia 2 Francs 1808 J at auction Sima Srl - April 1, 2024
Seller Sima Srl
Date April 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 2 Francs 1808 J at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Westphalia 2 Francs 1808 J at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2 Francs 1808 J at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2 Francs 1808 J at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2 Francs 1808 J at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2 Francs 1808 J at auction Heritage - October 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2 Francs 1808 J at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2 Francs 1808 J at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2 Francs 1808 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2 Francs 1808 J at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2 Francs 1808 J at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2 Francs 1808 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2 Francs 1808 J at auction Jean ELSEN - June 11, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2 Francs 1808 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

