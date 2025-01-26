Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
2 Francs 1808 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 2 Francs
- Year 1808
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2 Francs 1808 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 131000 JPY
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
4552 $
Price in auction currency 4000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
