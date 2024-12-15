flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

5 Centimes 1808 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 5 Centimes 1808 J - Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 5 Centimes 1808 J - Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 5 Centimes
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 5 Centimes 1808 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2024 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1808 J at auction Auctiones - December 15, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 300 CHF
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1808 J at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1808 J at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1808 J at auction Felzmann - June 30, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date June 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1808 J at auction Felzmann - June 30, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date June 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1808 J at auction Felzmann - June 30, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date June 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1808 J at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1808 J at auction Heritage - September 17, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1808 J at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1808 J at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1808 J at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1808 J at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 17, 2018
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1808 J at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1808 J at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1808 J at auction HIRSCH - February 17, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1808 J at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1808 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1808 J at auction Künker - June 17, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1808 J at auction Künker - June 17, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1808 J at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1808 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
