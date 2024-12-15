Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
5 Centimes 1808 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 5 Centimes
- Year 1808
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 5 Centimes 1808 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2024 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Felzmann (3)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (4)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Palombo (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Auctiones
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 300 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Centimes 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
