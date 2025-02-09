flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

2 Centimes 1808 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 2 Centimes
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

