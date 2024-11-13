flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

1/6 Thaler 1808 F "Type 1808-1813" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1808 F "Type 1808-1813" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1808 F "Type 1808-1813" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,094 oz) 2,925 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Ornamental
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/6 Thaler 1808 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1958 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1808 F at auction Grün - November 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1808 F at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1808 F at auction Alexander - November 11, 2021
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1808 F at auction Alexander - November 11, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1808 F at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1808 F at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1808 F at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1808 F at auction Felzmann - June 30, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1808 F at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1808 F at auction Heritage - November 30, 2017
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1808 F at auction Heritage - November 30, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1808 F at auction Künker - December 8, 2016
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1808 F at auction London Coin Galleries - November 10, 2016
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1808 F at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1808 F at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1808 F at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1808 F at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2025
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Best offers
