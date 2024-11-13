Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
1/6 Thaler 1808 F "Type 1808-1813" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,85 g
- Pure silver (0,094 oz) 2,925 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Ornamental
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1808
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/6 Thaler 1808 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1958 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- London Coin Galleries (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search