1/6 Thaler 1808 F "Type 1808-1813" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/6 Thaler 1808 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1958 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (6) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (1)