Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

Pattern 10 Céntimos 1808 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse Pattern 10 Céntimos 1808 J - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse Pattern 10 Céntimos 1808 J - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,200)
  • Weight 1,97 g
  • Pure silver (0,0127 oz) 0,394 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 10 Céntimos
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian Pattern 10 Céntimos 1808 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1248 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • UBS (2)
Westphalia 10 Céntimos 1808 J (Pattern) at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Westphalia 10 Céntimos 1808 J (Pattern) at auction UBS - September 14, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Céntimos 1808 J (Pattern) at auction UBS - January 30, 2001
Seller UBS
Date January 30, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price

