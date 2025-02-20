Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
Pattern 10 Céntimos 1808 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,200)
- Weight 1,97 g
- Pure silver (0,0127 oz) 0,394 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 10 Céntimos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian Pattern 10 Céntimos 1808 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1248 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.
