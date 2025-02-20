Pattern 10 Céntimos 1808 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian Pattern 10 Céntimos 1808 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1248 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)