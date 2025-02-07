Catalog
Auctions
Pricing
USD
USD
· US dollar
EUR
· Euro
GBP
· Pound sterling
CHF
· Swiss franc
PLN
· Polish złoty
RUB
· Russian ruble
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Catalog
Auctions
Pricing
Support
Sign up
Sign in
Currency
USD
US dollar
Euro
Pound sterling
Swiss franc
Polish złoty
Russian ruble
Language
English
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Search by photo
Cancel
At auctions
In Catalog
At auctions
In Catalog
See all
See all
Photo requirements
First side
Second side
Second side
or
Search
Search
Search
Upload coin photo
Drag an image here
or
Select photos
Paste from clipboard
Photo requirements
Photo requirements
OK
Home
Catalog
Westphalian coins price guide
Jérôme Napoléon
10 Céntimos
Westphalia
Period:
1808-1813
1808-1813
Jérôme Napoléon
1808-1813
Home
Catalog
Westphalian coins price guide
Jérôme Napoléon
10 Céntimos
Pattern coins 10 Céntimos of Jerome Napoleon - Westphalia
10 Céntimos 1808 Pattern
Year
Mark
Description
Sales
Sales
1808
J
0
3
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog
Coin catalog of Westphalia
Coin catalog of Jerome Napoleon
All Westphalian coins
Westphalian coins 10 Céntimos
Numismatic auctions
Best offers
H.D. Rauch
Auction
Feb 7, 2025
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction
Feb 23, 2025
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction
Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search
Year
Close
Westphalia
Period
1808-1813
Category
Close
???
Westphalia
Period
1808-1813
Jérôme Napoléon
1808-1813
Become a Partner
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
Advertising
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
How can we help?
Email
*
Name
Question
*
Attach file
Select file
Send
Available by subscription
Get access