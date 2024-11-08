flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

1/2 Franc 1808 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 1/2 Franc 1808 J - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 1/2 Franc 1808 J - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0723 oz) 2,25 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 1/2 Franc
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/2 Franc 1808 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • cgb.fr (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • MDC Monaco (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (3)
Westphalia 1/2 Franc 1808 J at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Westphalia 1/2 Franc 1808 J at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
915 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Westphalia 1/2 Franc 1808 J at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/2 Franc 1808 J at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 1/2 Franc 1808 J at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/2 Franc 1808 J at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/2 Franc 1808 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/2 Franc 1808 J at auction Nomisma Aste - January 31, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/2 Franc 1808 J at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/2 Franc 1808 J at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/2 Franc 1808 J at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/2 Franc 1808 J at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Westphalia 1/2 Franc 1808 J at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/2 Franc 1808 J at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/2 Franc 1808 J at auction cgb.fr - December 7, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/2 Franc 1808 J at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/2 Franc 1808 J at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/2 Franc 1808 J at auction Felzmann - June 30, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/2 Franc 1808 J at auction Künker - February 25, 2021
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/2 Franc 1808 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 19, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/2 Franc 1808 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 19, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Franc 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Westphalia Coin catalog of Jerome Napoleon Coins of Westphalia in 1808 All Westphalian coins Westphalian silver coins Westphalian coins 1/2 Franc
