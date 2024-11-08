1/2 Franc 1808 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/2 Franc 1808 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.

