Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
1/2 Franc 1808 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0723 oz) 2,25 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 1/2 Franc
- Year 1808
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/2 Franc 1808 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
915 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
