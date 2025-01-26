Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
3 Centimes 1808 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,96 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 3 Centimes
- Year 1808
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 3 Centimes 1808 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2023 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 425 USD
Seller Auctiones
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 400 CHF
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12
