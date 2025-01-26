3 Centimes 1808 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 3 Centimes 1808 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2023 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (13) AU (7) XF (4) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) SP65 (3) SP64 (2) SP63 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (2) PF64 (1) PF62 (1) RB (4) BN (8) Service PCGS (9) NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (2)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Grün (1)

Künker (4)

MDC Monaco (2)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Palombo (3)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (4)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (1)

VINCHON (1)

WAG (1)