Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

3 Centimes 1808 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 3 Centimes 1808 J - Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 3 Centimes 1808 J - Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,96 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 3 Centimes
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 3 Centimes 1808 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2023 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Westphalia 3 Centimes 1808 J at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 425 USD
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1808 J at auction Auctiones - December 15, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 400 CHF
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1808 J at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1808 J at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1808 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1808 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1808 J at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1808 J at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1808 J at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1808 J at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition SP65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1808 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1808 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1808 J at auction MDC Monaco - March 5, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition SP65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1808 J at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1808 J at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1808 J at auction VINCHON - December 9, 2021
Seller VINCHON
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1808 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1808 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1808 J at auction Künker - October 8, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1808 J at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 17, 2018
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1808 J at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition PF62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
